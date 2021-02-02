Virtual meeting being held to discuss fire services for unincorporated areas of Chatham Co.

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County commissioners continue to weigh their options on fire services for unincorporated areas.
Residents are already paying for fire subscriptions, but firefighters say it’s not working well. Right now, residents in unincorporated areas of Chatham County pay a fire subscription to Chatham Emergency Services. But Chatham Emergency Services Chief Chuck Kearns says there are around 10,000 households who are currently not paying for the service and it’s hurting the department’s bottom line.
Now, Chatham County is considering other options to make sure the unincorporated areas have a fire service. Staff members are looking at the possibilities of charging fees, a fire tax, or even the idea of creating their own fire department.
Chatham County District 6 Commissioner Aaron Whitely and Chairman Chester Ellis will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. to talk about the fire service options. You can watch on the county government channel as well as the county’s Facebook page. But if you want to talk to the elected officials, then you will need to preregister before the meeting by clicking here.
