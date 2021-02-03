Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Ball Park Road

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Ball Park Road on St. Helena Island.
According to the sheriff’s office, one man was wounded in the Wednesday afternoon shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
The sheriff’s office states the scene is secure and there is no on-going threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 843-524-2777 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.