Bulloch Co. Public Safety director shares tips to prepare for severe weather

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Severe weather can come, pandemic or no pandemic. One emergency planner says a few simple steps can have you and your home ready in case you’re socked in for a few days.
With a few weeks of winter remaining, we could still see a snow or ice storm that brings down power or makes roads hard to pass. In addition, tornados can develop quickly and leave a path of destruction and leave you just as isolated.
Bulloch County Public Safety Director Ted Wynn says the message this week is simple.
“I tell people to do three things. Get a kit so you can sustain yourself for a few days. Make a plan for what you’ll do if severe weather takes your power out,” Wynn said.
In addition, stay informed. That means keeping your phone charged up with a generator or portable batteries like this.
Wynn says even a small kit of supplies works.
“Three day supply of everything you use on a regular basis - food, water, medications,” Wynn said.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency website includes information on preparing. Wynn says it’s a matter of “when” not “if.”
Five weather declarations in the last six years, so we’re not immune to severe weather here.
GEMA has helpful information on their website, including a printable list to take to the store and have those things home.
