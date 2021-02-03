Community Champions: Parker’s Fueling the Community Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Greg Parker and the Parker Companies have donated tens of millions of dollars to organizations and institutions in Georgia and South Carolina.
One day a week for 10 years, the numbers on Parker’s gas pumps have spun in favor of local schools.
“It’s important to invest in our community and in education. And so, we want to make sure the teachers have what they need, and the students have what they need so they can get a good education.”
Those possibilities have been improved a penny at a time through the Parker’s Fueling the Community Program. On the first Wednesday of every month since 2011, one cent from every gallon of gas sold at a Parker’s has been donated to schools in every community where there is a Parker’s store.
“Over the course of time, those pennies add up. And in fact, last year, we gave $30,000 to Beaufort County schools and $27,000 to Savannah-Chatham schools.”
And the impact of one-cent Wednesdays has increased as the company has grown during the last 10 years.
“As we continue to grow and add stores, of course we are expanding into new communities. Over the course of the last year, we have added even more schools to the list that we’re giving to.”
There have been splashier donations - funding the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern and the Parker Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial -- but Fueling the Community has been one WTOC Community Champion’s steadiest source of support for a decade.
“We’re showing our loyal customers that we’re giving back to the communities where they live because it’s tied directly to the impact they’re making on us as a business and then we’re in return supporting the communities where they live and work.”
