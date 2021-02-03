Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 2-3-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today through Thursday with dry but MUCH colder air. Winds remain breezy this afternoon but will relax this evening. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY as we’ll see another morning freeze. A cold front moves in Friday with more clouds and afternoon showers developing. The front stalls south of the area Saturday into Sunday so we’ll keep lots of clouds with scattered showers. A stronger cold front will finally push through Sunday evening with drier air returning Monday.
Today will be sunny, cool and breezy, highs 53-56.
Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows 26-36.
Thursday is a First Alert WX Day through 8am as we’ll see a morning freeze. Afternoon sun and clouds, highs 53-62.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and milder, lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers early, lows near 40.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the low 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, lows near 40.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
