Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 2-3-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today through Thursday with dry but MUCH colder air. Winds remain breezy this afternoon but will relax this evening. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY as we’ll see another morning freeze. A cold front moves in Friday with more clouds and afternoon showers developing. The front stalls south of the area Saturday into Sunday so we’ll keep lots of clouds with scattered showers. A stronger cold front will finally push through Sunday evening with drier air returning Monday.