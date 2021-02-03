Fabulous Equinox Orchestra to Debut New Original Music

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It seems nobody has been busier during the pandemic than the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.
As most entertainers have been practically stagnant for 10 months, Jeremy Davis, Clay Johnson and the guys have been doing weekly virtual concerts and quite a few socially distanced live shows.
But they have been even busier than anyone realized, because they have used the down time they have had in the recording studio to make new music - a lot of it.
They are introducing a new album at a show at Victory North on February 11, but they have a lot more coming in the next several months.
In between the music for three albums, they also produced four original songs for a movie that will be released next Tuesday, February 9.
“Courting Mom and Dad’' was produced by a friend Jeremy and Clay went to junior high school, high school and college with who reached out to the guys and just happened to catch them in the middle of the biggest creative boom of their careers.
The Feb. 11 show will have a Valentine’s Day meets Mardi Gras theme, so either Valen-Gras or Mardi-time, but mostly, it will be the launch concert for “Bridge,” which will be available at Victory North that night.
