Jesup mayor, commissioners move to relieve police chief

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor and board of commissioners of Jesup sent a directive to the city manager instructing him to remove the city’s police chief from office. The formal motion was filed during a meeting on Tuesday.
City officials say they are following the procedures in the employee handbook as they work to permanently take Chief Mike Lane out of his position.
Chief Lane is accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed against him. The city asked the GBI to investigate the allegations.
In a news release, the city made the following statement:
“The City of Jesup is committed to be the premier place to live and work through the provision of quality services to our citizens and employees, creating a safe and harmonious environment for all.
The Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Jesup appreciate the trust placed in us by our citizens. We practice continuous improvement for the betterment of the City and will never stop asking ourselves how we can improve.”
