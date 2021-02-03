Majority of Beaufort Co. School District staff will get COVID vaccine when available, according to survey

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - More than 1,000 Beaufort County students and staff are in quarantine. As you can imagine, the current COVID-19 numbers were a top priority at Tuesday night’s Beaufort County Board of Education meeting.
Beaufort County Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez addressed the school board Tuesday evening about the district’s current COVID-19 status. Dr. Rodriguez says right now there are more than 1,000 students and staff members in quarantine.
“1,282 students and 85 staff,” Dr. Rodriquez said.
Board members say the school still looks at a 10 percent infection rate as alarming and that there aren’t any schools in the district surpassing that threshold.
“We don’t have any school during any active two-week window that is anywhere near that,” Dr. Rodriquez said.
Dr. Rodriguez says employees in the district are eager to get the vaccine and keep schools open.
“Last week, we surveyed our employees under request of the state department to see how many employees would get the vaccine when it becomes available to them. We found that 75 percent of the employees that had responded to the survey said that they would get the vaccine when it is available,” Dr. Rodriquez said.
In response to the survey, board members made a motion to send a letter or letters to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster asking that educators get vaccinated as quickly as possible.
“We want schools open. We need to do everything we can to advocate for our teachers,” Board of Education member Tricia Fidrych said.
Dr. Rodriguez says as the state moves into Phase 1B, he’s working to make sure teachers get their appointments as soon as they can. He also says the Beaufort County School District is offering their facilities to DHEC to be used as vaccination sites.
“DHEC will be having a vaccine site Saturday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Battery Creek High School for scheduled appointments,” Dr. Rodriquez said.
