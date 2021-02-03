Port Wentworth police seek man wanted for aggravated assault

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.
Officers are looking for 39-year-old Jaysen Johnson for aggravated assault in relation to a domestic incident that occurred in Port Wentworth Wednesday morning.
Johnson is described as 5′11, 205 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you see him or know where he might be, call Port Wentworth police or Chatham 911 immediately.
