Recent termination of CAT CEO could cost taxpayers; severance package hinges on a reason for firing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The recent termination of the CEO for Chatham Area Transit could end up costing taxpayers about $90,000.
WTOC Investigates obtained a copy of the contract and explains what happens next. Last week in a 6 to 3 vote, Chatham Area Transit board members terminated CEO Bacarra Mauldin.
It’s still unclear why.
In a statement sent last Thursday, the closest a board member came to an explanation was this: “In general, the Board had lost confidence in Mrs. Mauldin’s ability to lead the agency,” said CAT Board Chairman Deidrick Cody, in a part of a written statement sent to local news outlets.
The board has not given specifics beyond that.
WTOC Investigates found out why specifics matter when it comes to Mauldin’s termination and severance pay. The details are laid out in copy of her employment agreement with CAT signed on June 10 of last year. Specifically, Section 12 of those terms.
It boils down to whether she was terminated “without cause” or for “cause,” according to the terms of the agreement.
If the board terminated Mauldin “without cause,” then she’s entitled to a severance pay lump sum equal to six months of her base salary, the agreement stated. In other words, she’ll receive about $92,500 – which is half of her annual salary, plus any CAT retirement contributions and insurance premiums.
The lump sum payout must happen within 45 calendar days of the board’s vote, which WTOC Investigates calculated is on or about March 12.
But if the board terminated Mauldin for “cause” – then “CAT has no obligation to pay,” the agreement stated.
The causes are defined in her contract in eight ways.
WTOC asked CAT on Wednesday, Feb. 3, if the board terminated Mauldin for cause or without cause and has not yet received a response.
