Record breaking year for hotel/motel tax collections on Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island saw a record-breaking year for hotel-motel tax collections despite a global pandemic.
Since July, officials with Visit Savannah say bed tax collections were the highest they have ever been and that it shows Tybee is a destination people are looking for.
As preliminary numbers hit the surface, Visit Savannah President Joseph Marinelli says performance from a tourist perspective was very high, especially when March and April were extremely bad travel months in the country.
“To come out of the worst performances of all time in terms of hotel/motel tax collections and then come back and almost hit a record-breaking year, I think it was a real pleasant surprise,” Marinelli said.
Marinelli says Tybee finished 2020 only down about 6 percent from 2019, which was already the best year on record. In 2019, Marinelli says Tybee’s hotel/motel tax collections came out to more than $1,200,000.
“Really quite a statement of how well Tybee Island did in terms of visitation last year,” he said.
Marinelli says the hotel/motel tax on the island is 7 percent.
“It’s a terrific family vacation destination. It’s a great place if you’re going to relocate from the northeast and work from a remote location. Why not work from a vacation rental on Tybee Island? And it’s a fun island. There’s lots to do so I think it checks a lot of boxes,” Marinelli said.
After starting a year in fear, Marinelli says there were strong occupancies, seven days a week, for hotels and short-term vacation rental properties.
“They stay longer. They spend more money at grocery stores and drug stores and gas stations as well as filling up restaurants and hotels, so the economic impact for the community is strong.”
Marinelli says even though it’s only February, it appears 2021 is going to see high numbers as well.
“We expect that the same high levels of business will continue. Whether it’ll be record-breaking or not I think it’s still a little too early to tell,” he said.
Marinelli also pointed out that even though Tybee didn’t hold its popular events that draw people in, like Pirate Fest, it didn’t really have a negative impact.
