Savannah area business leaders hear economic forecast for 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic has affected every major economic foundation in the Savannah area, from manufacturing, to health care and tourism.
Wednesday, Savannah area industry leaders got some straight talk from an economic expert about how each sector was affected in 2020, and what to expect this year.
It wasn’t all bad news as Georgia Southern University’s Professor of Economics Michael Toma walked leaders of Savannah area industry through this years economic forecast.
Out of all the economic drivers in the Savannah area, tourism was one of the hardest hit.
Leisure and hospitality unemployment claims topped all other categories, and locally we experienced a higher percentage of claims, a 35% share, than the state at 27%.
But the economic forecast for 2021 predicts Savannah’s hospitality sector will recover more quickly than the national sector, in part because Savannah is a drive-in destination, and less reliant on international and air travel.
Overall Savannah Area Chamber leaders are looking at the year ahead as more than just a recovery year, and are optimistic about the projected economic growth ahead.
Jon Pannell, the 2021 Chairman for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce said, “I think it’s more than recovery. And we’re hearing a lot of good things, especially out of SEDA, and with economic development projects. And so I think there are a lot of new opportunities that may be coming to the market. So yes it’s recovery first, but I think long term and hopefully in the short term, it’s also some new business opportunities in our market that we’ve been very fortunate, a lot of other places around the country are not seeing like we are right now.”
Several advantages given in the presentation of why Georgia’s recovery will outpace the nation were economic development projects, development incentives, good prospects from military bases and fiscal health of state and local governments.
