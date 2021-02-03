Savannah State University Celebrates Freedom Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University continues the tradition of celebrating an important day in American history. February 1 is Freedom Day, which marks the day that President Lincoln signed the joint resolution of the 13th amendment, which ended slavery.
The first president of Savannah State University, Richard R. Wright Senior, lobbied President Truman to sign a proclamation establishing Freedom Day as a national holiday in 1948.
Celebrations of Freedom Day were livestreamed from both Savannah and Philadelphia.
In Savannah, celebrations included a march of student leaders around campus, an address from Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis and a ceremonial wreath laying. Two of Richard R. Wright Senior’s descendants explained why celebrating this day is still so important to them despite the pandemic.
