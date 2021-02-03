Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Tornado Safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tornadoes are violently rotating columns of air connected from a thunderstorm to the ground.
Tornadoes are not uncommon, with an annual average of 30 in Georgia and 27 in South Carolina.
Although we are more likely to see tornadoes in the spring, we can get tornadoes any day of the year.
The tornado outbreak of January 21-23, 2017 is a good reminder of this. 42 tornadoes moved across Georgia that weekend, including two deadly EF-3s in Adel and Albany, Georgia.
As we approach peak tornado season, it is important to review the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning.
A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable across a region for tornadoes. A Tornado Warning means that a tornado is imminent or occurring. There is also another alert called a Tornado Emergency.
A Tornado Emergency is issued when:
1) A severe threat to human life is imminent or ongoing.
2) Catastrophic damage is imminent or ongoing.
3) Reliable sources confirm tornado (visual or strong radar signature)
Taking a few minutes to review your tornado safety plan, whether at school, work, or home, can go along way in keeping your family or coworkers safe.
Make sure you are on the lowest level of your building away from exterior walls and any windows. You can even grab a sports helmet or pillows to further protect yourself from flying debris.
Georgia will conduct a statewide Tornado Drill at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3. This is a good opportunity to put your safety plan in place, along with making sure your NOAA weather radios are functioning properly.
