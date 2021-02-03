Statesboro mayor still urging residents to following COVID precautions

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The spike in COVID-19 cases from the holidays may be ending in some communities, such as Statesboro. But the mayor there is asking people to remain on guard.
Statesboro’s mayor says the small measure of improvement in the rate of new cases should not be interpreted as time to let up with protocols and precautions when it comes to COVID-19.
The numbers for daily positive cases had spiked to triple digits on some days after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. As the numbers have decreased, Statesboro and Bulloch County have continued to see deaths attributed to COVDI.
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar says nobody should mistake the end of the wave as an end of the pandemic.
“Statesboro does not operate in a silo. We’re still subject to many of the things associated with the pandemic in our community,” Mayor McCollar said.
The city continues to help distribute masks and ask for them in city hall and spread out people at public meetings.
The mayor urged people to continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance.
