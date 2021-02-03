Tybee restaurants install air purifier systems

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - More businesses are looking for ways to keep customers safer, especially during this pandemic.
Places to eat are no exception.
Pier 16 opened on Tybee Island during the pandemic and immediately had to alter how they were going to best serve their customers. In doing so, they invested in an air purification system that ensures the air is clean so customers can dine inside.
The restaurant is protected by iWave, which is an air purification system. Officials with the company that makes the iWave Air Purifiers, Nu-Calgon, say these systems have been installed at businesses all over the country.
The manager of Pier 16, Ryan Sazbo, says one of the systems cleans the air for the entire building. Szabo says the iWave pulls in allergens, molds and diseases and puts it into a chamber where it’s cleaned in six minutes.
Their sister restaurant, Rockhouse, also has one and Szabo hopes it encourages other businesses on the island to do the same.
“We just want you to know we’re doing everything in our power to make it a clean, sanitary environment for people to come in and enjoy their time and get back inside of a restaurant instead of sitting on the outside. It’s cheaper than the cost of a life to have people come in here, so the cost was worth it to us to bring people in and make them feel safe,” Szabo said.
This system is something the restaurant says they’ll have forever to continue doing their part to keep the restaurant open and safe for people to dine in.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.