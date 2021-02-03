Wednesday: Freezing Morning, Cool Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Today (this morning) is a First Alert Weather Day. The reason - it’s especially cold with temperatures nearing, or colder than, the freezing mark early-on. Temperatures will bottom-out, generally, in the upper 20s and lower 30s between 6 and 8 a.m.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the upper 40s and lower 50s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 50s along and south of I-16 by mid-afternoon. It will be a few degrees cooler further north. The forecast remains dry today and tomorrow. Thursday begins with another freeze and temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s before 8 a.m.
A milder Thursday afternoon is in the forecast with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s by 3 p.m.
There will be more clouds around Thursday afternoon and evening. Widespread rain builds in during the second-half of Friday. Afternoon and evening plans may be rained out. There will be a bit of a break in the rain Saturday with more dry-time ahead of another - potential - surge in moisture Saturday night and Sunday. The weekend will be seasonably cool.
A stronger cold front may sweep through during the middle to latter portion of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
