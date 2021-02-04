Air purifiers being installed in Wayne County schools

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Since returning to the classroom, schools have constantly looked for ways to make students and staff safer. In Wayne County, the district has started adding air purifiers at the schools.
Wayne County High School’s building is almost 20 years old. Many of the classrooms, as you can see here, don’t have any windows; making it hard for air to circulate.
The non-profit organization Wayne County Partners in Education has been working with the school district since October to get air purifiers into every classroom and office, starting at the high school because of its high student population.
“It is filtrating the air. That helps with any bacteria, anything that may be in the air. It helps sanitize our air, keep it clean for the students, for the staff, keep everybody healthy,” WCHS nurse Shellie Martin said.
The purification systems are compact, noiseless and district officials say it’s doing its job.
“The high school received their first and they’ve had the least number of teachers and absences because we’re contributing it to their air purifier system,” Partners in Education Chairman Erin Franks said.
The two middle schools also now have the purification systems - all funded by community donations.
The district is hoping to equip the five elementary schools when more funds become available.
District officials say they are $22,000 away from getting the systems into the rest of the schools, and they are looking for more community donations.
Checks can be made to Wayne County Partners in Education (note that it’s for the Clean Air Project). Mail or drop off at 710 West Pine Street in Jesup, GA, 31545.
