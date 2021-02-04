CCPD concerned about recent spike in drug overdose calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department says the number of drug overdoses in its jurisdiction is on the rise.
According to a recent Facebook post, CCPD says their officers gave Narcan doses to revive people overdosing on drugs 30 times in the last six months.
WTOC spoke with Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley about the recent overdoses. He says he’s been meeting with other police leaders on the topic, and they believe the recent uptick in cases may stem from a bad or potentially potent batch of drugs that are in the community right now.
On their Facebook page, CCPD leaders pointed out the 30 doses of Narcan given in the last six months is twice the total of the previous six month period.
Chief Hadley said a large number of overdose calls are focused in the Highway 204, I-95 area where there’s a concentration of hotels and motels.
Chatham Emergency Services told WTOC they’ve logged a 20 percent increase in overdose calls since the turn of the year.
Taking a unified approach toward trying to solve the issue and save lives, Chief Hadley says his department is working closely with Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics and their leaders to find a solution.
“I do know Director (Michael) Sarhatt from where he previously was with the DEA up in Tennessee has very significant and recent experience in attacking opioid issues coming out of Knoxville, and I think they were very successful in some of those strategies they used up there,” said Chief Hadley. “So really looking forward to his leadership in maybe help guiding us as we go forward.”
Hadley said in the near future, his department and others will be working on a way to collaborate and combine overdose data to more accurately identify trends throughout the county.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4255 or visit chathamsafetynet.org to find out more about all of the resources available to assist with addiction recovery.
