Data released on citations, police force in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - New data released Thursday shows who is getting fined in the city of Beaufort.
Citizens Task Force for Law Enforcement Accountability released their initial report on the city of Beaufort and both the task force and police say while they are not surprised by the numbers, they both see where there could be improvements.
“Data doesn’t lie and that’s the whole intent of the task force,” task force member Lisa Allen said.
Both the task force and the police department argue all data needs context.
“I can’t argue with the numbers and the facts that are in the report,” Beaufort Police Chief Dale McDorman said.
“The data is very interesting, but you need the story behind it. So, with the police department, they explained that with citations, often there’s multiple citations given per person. So, they use that as the reason they were more citations among minorities.”
The data in the report says despite non-whites making up just 1/3 of the population, they received half of the citations. Plus, white people were more likely to get off with just a warning.
“We did notice that there is a marked difference when you compare warnings and citations. It appears that white people are given more of the benefit of the doubt.”
“If you just take the wrong numbers as they are stated, it certainly appears that way. The problem though with citations is that citations fall into different categories.”
Those categories include traffic tickets, criminal charges, or even ordinance violations. The department says in many cases it’s not up to them who gets those citations.
“The store makes that charge. We simply transfer them to jail and write the citation. It’s the same thing, it’s the citation. We have no influence.”
The report also addresses diversity in the force. Despite a relatively diverse population, one demographic makes up most of the officers.
“Is the police force representing, representative of the community is policing? We find that it’s not. It’s the majority white male.”
However, the police chief says he is proud of how many women are in the department.
“In one place we actually shine is that our force is 25% female.”
The task force says they would like the force to match the community, but the chief says that’s not their priority.
“We have interviews next week we have a couple of minority candidates that have made the interview process, and we keep our fingers crossed. But at the end of the day I have to provide the best officers for the city and although I could take diversity into the equation in the recruiting, at the end of the day we have to choose the person that we feel is the best candidate for the job.”
But both agree while there can be improvements, they accept the report.
“We are headed in the right direction.”
