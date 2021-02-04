Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 2-4-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure slowly moves off the east coast today. This will increase our cloud coverage but produce no rain. A warm front will lift north of the area tonight and temps increase overnight. A cold front moves in Friday with lots of clouds and afternoon showers developing. The front stalls south of the area Saturday into Sunday so we’ll keep lots of clouds with scattered showers. Computer models differ on Saturday’s rain chance so the forecast may change. Best timing appears to be early morning then again late evening. Another cold front will finally push through Sunday evening with drier air returning Monday.