Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 2-4-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure slowly moves off the east coast today. This will increase our cloud coverage but produce no rain. A warm front will lift north of the area tonight and temps increase overnight. A cold front moves in Friday with lots of clouds and afternoon showers developing. The front stalls south of the area Saturday into Sunday so we’ll keep lots of clouds with scattered showers. Computer models differ on Saturday’s rain chance so the forecast may change. Best timing appears to be early morning then again late evening. Another cold front will finally push through Sunday evening with drier air returning Monday.
Today will be sunny and milder, highs 59-62.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with warming temps. Lows 51-54.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers early, lows in the low 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 50s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the low 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers early, highs near 60.
Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, lows in the low 40s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Small Craft Advisory in effect from late tonight through Friday afternoon. Today: Variable winds at 5 kts, seas 1 ft. Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kts increasing to 15-20 kts late, seas 2-3 ft. Friday: SW winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts, seas 4-5 ft.
