Evans County students return to the classroom this semester

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County students and teachers returned just this week to their normal five day schedule.
Students in this high school lab sat with plexiglass between them or back to back to stay distanced. They came back from Christmas break for a week before local case numbers forced them to switch to an A/B schedule. Half the school attended in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, the other half on Thursday Fridays with building-wide cleaning in between.
With schools using Chromebooks in classes, the superintendent says they can switch to and from virtual learning when needed.
“We’ve told our parents to be prepared. We do our best to keep them informed. We’re updating our teachers and staff and school board members on a daily basis so we can make the most informed decisions,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters said.
He says their small community is always one COVID case away from another spike.
Waters says they could return to the A/B schedule if local case numbers dictate.
