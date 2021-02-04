House panel: Renew COVID-19 lawsuit shield for another year

ATLANTA (AP) — A state House committee is agreeing to renew Georgia’s law protecting businesses and others from being sued if someone blames them for contracting COVID-19.
The House Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System passed House Bill 112 on Wednesday, sending it to the full House for more debate. The measure would extend the protections to July 14, 2022. They currently are set to expire July 14 of this year.
Committee Chairman Trey Kelley is a Cedartown Republican who’s sponsoring the bill and says it’s important to Georgia’s economy to continue the lawsuit shield. Some relatives of people who’ve died in the pandemic have said the law has blocked them from suing nursing homes.
