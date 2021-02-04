Intermittent lane closures as work continues on I-16, I-95 project

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Progress is being made at the crossroads of two major interstates in Chatham County. Supports for new ramps are up at I-16 and I-95. The interchange is the first of its kind in the state.
From Pooler Parkway all the way to Chatham Parkway, east and westbound lanes of I-16 have been closed intermittently, and that can sometimes lead to some frustrating traffic backups.
But GDOT spokeswoman Jill Nagel says it’s all going to pay off once the interchange project and widening of I-16 are finished.
“The improvements in this area, and the amount of traffic we have, and congestion is going to be drastically improved,” Nagel said.
Nagel says the metro-Savannah area sees one hundred thousand vehicles traveling through a day. By losing the traditional four-leaf clover interchange design, and going with the partial turbine configuration, getting on and off I-95 to I-16 will be a much safer, smoother transition. To complete the interchange work, lanes have to be closed temporarily to move equipment around from time to time.
“When you’re in this area please slow down, and follow all signs, speed limits and be alert,” Nagel said.
Nagel says in the very near future, you’ll start to see work begin on the I-16 widening portion of the project, along with bridge improvements at 516 and Dean Forest. According to Georgia’s major mobility project website, the I-16, I-95 improvement projects should be finished next year.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.