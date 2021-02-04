New Claxton High School on schedule for next school year

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The new Claxton High School moves closer to opening this fall.
Students and teachers at Claxton High School enter the home stretch of the year and the end of an era, while construction on the new high school continues on schedule and under budget.
Crews inside and out moved the new campus closer to completion.
“Tentatively, we’re looking at a May 30 finish date and an August 1 start,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters said.
It comes with a price of $19.5 million, with $7 million from the state. He says this building will be more energy efficient, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in maintenance.
“When you look at the long run of 50 years, it’ll be a tremendous return on investment to the taxpayers here in Evans County.”
It’s also designed to be safer, with a front entrance that can give access to hallways or the gym and block access to either. Waters says trying to renovate the old 1970′s campus would have cost almost as much as what the district is spending here.
“Sad to see it go. It’s been a big part of the community. But, it’s time.”
Waters says they’ll do some things closer to the end of the year to mark the transition from the old to the new.
