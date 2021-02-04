Savannah CARES task force final outreach meeting this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is still trying to improve the police department’s relationship with the community.
The Savannah CARES Task Force is holding its final outreach meeting to allow the community to share their positive or negative interactions with the Savannah Police Department. The task force hopes you will join them on Saturday, Feb. 6 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Savannah Civic Center.
If you’re interested, you must make an appointment. Call (912) 650-7878 or send an email to savannahcares@savannahga.gov to register for the meeting.
