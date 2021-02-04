Savannah-Chatham School Board passes resolution to prioritize school staff in vaccine rollout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia remains in phase 1A plus of the vaccine rollout and because of the supply issues there’s no clear path to when phase 1B will begin.
It’s believed school staff will qualify for the vaccine in the next phase, but so will thousands of other essential workers.
Savannah-Chatham Board members voted to send a message that this issue is top of their mind at Wednesday’s board meeting.
It was a unanimous vote to make vaccinating school staff a priority here in Georgia. A vote Savannah-Chatham schools board members hope will send a message to federal, state and local leaders.
“We believe that in the prioritizing of who gets the vaccine next that those people who are in school buildings, if we’re going to be open should also be vaccinated,” said Dr. Joe Buck, SCCPSS Board President.
Dr. Buck says their resolution was to not only help teachers, but bus drivers, custodians and all those who serve their schools. So far the district’s nurses and police have been eligible for the vaccine and about 50% of them have signed up for their shots.
A survey sent to the superintendents professional senate showed 49% said they would get the vaccine as soon as they could while another 33% said they were undecided. To help swiftly vaccinate those who choose, the district is working to train their nurses and planning to be a provider.
“We just think we could play a very valuable part in assisting the community in getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can,” explained Dr. Buck.
District leaders say they know vaccine supply is a concern and they will be it watching closely.
They did reach out to their entire staff to gauge interest in the vaccine with a survey that is due this week to help them as they plan for the future.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.