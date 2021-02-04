Savannah-Chatham’s hybrid learning plan draws mixed reaction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - About a third of Savannah-Chatham County Public School students are expected to return to hybrid learning as soon as the district is able to set a date.
They will engage in a rotating three days in person, two days virtual schedule with the least independent learners able to return full time. This decision wasn’t easy, and it’s not entirely praised.
The decision to return to hybrid learning came after the district went virtual because community COVID cases were considered high in multiple metrics. Those numbers are still in the red zone, leaving some teachers puzzled.
“These numbers haven’t changed in fact they are worse, yet now we’re going to go back to three days not even two days we’re going to go back to three days a week learning. So, the numbers haven’t gotten better but you’re going to put the kids back in face to face,” a SCCPSS teacher said.
For school board president Dr. Joe Buck, he says they acted now to return to hybrid for several reasons. He says with mitigation strategies they can do it safely.
“I happen to think that using all the resources we have of keeping people safe wearing masks, social distancing, all the things that we hear over and over that we can put students who desire it back into a classroom,” SCCPSS Dr. Joe Buck said.
The board’s vote does still give families the option to remain virtual should they choose. But for Ann, her high school student will return to classes after struggling this year.
“She is showing signs of depression that comes from being in a home, in a house by herself and not able to see kids her own age, it’s been very sad,” SCCPSS parent Ann Huszty said.
Though she says this 3/2 plan isn’t ideal for scheduling, she feels it’s better than nothing. She wants to see a full 5-day return.
“We need our kids to have the education they deserve, and they deserve to be in-person learning. Even though this pandemic is difficult for everyone involved we have to put our kids first,” Huszty said.
Dr. Buck says that is his priority, students. He says his goal is to have five days in person by August, and do what they can now.
“If we forget that it’s all about the student then we’re not doing what we need to do and certainly faculty, staff parents everybody is important, but my concern is getting students learning,” Dr. Buck said.
That might be a challenge even with this plan according to a high school teacher who wished to remain anonymous. She says though students will be back in a classroom, their lessons will have to accommodate their virtual students.
“It’s not that teachers don’t want to teach. We just want to teach so that we feel like we’re safe, that our kids are safe. You know, if I did already have the vaccine, I’d feel 100% better about having a student back in my room,” a SCCPSS teacher said.
District leaders say they are working on their vaccination plan for staff, but with the rollout still in the first phase they don’t know when their time will come.
