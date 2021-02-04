Savannah State basketball has new start date

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State announced in a press release Thursday that both men’s and women’s basketball will begin their seasons in February after multiple delays.
Previously, they had been scheduled to start the beginning of January, after the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) suspended fall and winter sports. The SIAC then pushed back the start date until March, 2021. In their December decision, The SIAC did allow member institutions to schedule non-conference games in February, and many teams in the conference have already began playing.
Men’s basketball will tip-off their abbreviated season Feb. 8 in Tiger Arena, hosting Benedict College.
The women’s team will open the following day at home on the 9th against Allen University.
Currently, each team has just eight games scheduled, and are hoping to add “at least three more” to the schedule, per the release.
The release also says that the SIAC has not made a decision as to whether or not there will be a conference championship, or conference games at all, saying, “As of now, all Savannah State games will be played as non-conference matches, even though both teams will be playing several SIAC member institutions.”
The Tigers could still receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II championship in March if they can play 11 games, and do well enough to get ranked.
The release also said, “There will be no doubleheaders this season, due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The Savannah State Athletics Administration has implemented a comprehensive game day management plan for this season that includes testing three times a week for the teams and weekly testing for game day staff.”
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.