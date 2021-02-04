Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Lightning Safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though lightning isn’t a way we classify severe storms, it is still a deadly part of Mother Nature.
In 2020, there were 17 deaths directly linked to lightning in the United States, including one in Georgia and in South Carolina.
National, lightning deaths are down slightly from 2019 when there were 20.
Lightning is almost a daily occurrence during the summer across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Annually, Georgia records 600,000 strikes and South Carolina sees around 300,000.
Since we live in such an active area for thunderstorms, it is even more important to respect the risks that come along with them.
First of all, lightning can reach 50,000°F, which is hotter than the surface of the sun.
The rapid heating causes air to compress and the result is thunder.
If you can hear thunder, you can be struck by lightning. Even if it isn’t raining where you are, keep in mind that lightning can strike 10 miles out from a thunderstorm.
If you have outdoor plans, make sure you know where to go if a storm approaches. No place outside is truly safe from lightning.
Even if you are close to home, it doesn’t mean you are safe.
In 2020, someone was killed while doing yard work and another was struck while in a hammock.
Getting inside a sturdy structure is your best bet, but you can get in a hard-top metal vehicle with the windows up if a building isn’t an option.
To stay ahead of every storm, you can receive lightning alerts in the WTOC Weather App.
