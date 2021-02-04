Thursday: Widespread morning freeze, afternoon clouds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s very cold with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. There is more frost around this morning; especially west of I-95. It’ll be coldest between 6 and 8 a.m.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 50s by noon. Temperatures peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s as more clouds roll in from the west this afternoon. Temperatures cool into the 50s,then 40s this evening with clouds and a dry forecast. We’ll wake up to milder temperatures Friday morning, generally in the upper 40s and 50s, under a mostly cloudy sky.
Clouds thicken and give way to rain as early as 9 or 10 a.m. inland and around lunch-time in Savannah. Temperatures warm into the lower 60s in Savannah before the rain arrives, then cools into the 50s with persistent light, to moderate, rain through the evening. Be alert to rain for outdoor dining plans Friday evening.
Clouds and cold weather remain locked in place Saturday with just spotty day-time rain. Another round of wetter weather builds in Saturday evening and leaves early Sunday morning.
Sunday will be a drier, slightly warmer day with afternoon temperatures around 60°. Next week is looking gloomy with periods of rain followed by a strong, Arctic cold front late next week.
Cold, wet weather is possible next weekend. There is a lot of uncertainty in that forecast. Stay tuned.
Have a great day,
Cutter
