Top Teacher: Linda Burns

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many teachers say the classroom is just an extension of their family. They treat each student like they are their own child.
Linda Burns is teaching her kids all the angles.
“I want them to be first and foremost happy, I want them to like school. But I want them to be successful because I see the potential in them. Sometimes they don’t see that in them,” Burns said.
Burns teaches 5th grade at Rincon Elementary School and loves this age group.
“I just love the fact that they ask questions. They love science and social studies. They just wonder so much and ask so many questions and I appreciate that about them. And they are funny, this is a grade level I always loved to teach,” Burns said.
Burns says her students can do anything and is their biggest cheerleader.
“I want them to know I think about them all the time, I worry about them, just like a mom. I know they can do anything I put in front of them. They just have to persevere,” Burns said. “I try to be that cheerleader for them and point out you got this and maybe this way doesn’t work out for them so let’s try a different way. I just try to be that cheerleader for them, I don’t want them to think they can’t do this. So, I’m going to try and find the way to be successful.”
