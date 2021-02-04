Top Teacher: Linda Burns

“I want them to know I think about them all the time, I worry about them, just like a mom. I know they can do anything I put in front of them. They just have to persevere,” Burns said. “I try to be that cheerleader for them and point out you got this and maybe this way doesn’t work out for them so let’s try a different way. I just try to be that cheerleader for them, I don’t want them to think they can’t do this. So, I’m going to try and find the way to be successful.”