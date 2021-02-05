Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 2-5-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front moves in tonight with lots of clouds and afternoon showers developing. The front stalls south of the area Saturday into Sunday so we’ll keep lots of clouds with scattered showers. Low pressure moves along the front and passes to our south into Sunday. Computer models differ on Saturday’s rain chance so the forecast may change. Best timing appears to be early morning then again late evening. The low pressure pulls far enough away by Sunday night to allow drier air Monday. Or weather remains very unsettled next week with rain chances everyday. Much colder air arrives next weekend and there is some potential for wintry precipitation. The confidence remains low right now and the forecast may change so make sure to get regular updates this week.
Today will cloudy with an 80% chance for showers, highs 61-67.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers. Lows 48-52.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, highs near 50.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, lows in the low 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers until daybreak, highs near 60.
Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, lows in the low 40s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the near 70.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows near 50.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Small Craft Advisory through 2pm. Today: SW 20-25 kts with gusts to 30 kts diminishing to 10-15 kts with gusts to 20 kts, seas 3-4 ft. Tonight: NW winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-4 ft. Saturday: NE winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
