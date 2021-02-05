Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 2-5-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front moves in tonight with lots of clouds and afternoon showers developing. The front stalls south of the area Saturday into Sunday so we’ll keep lots of clouds with scattered showers. Low pressure moves along the front and passes to our south into Sunday. Computer models differ on Saturday’s rain chance so the forecast may change. Best timing appears to be early morning then again late evening. The low pressure pulls far enough away by Sunday night to allow drier air Monday. Or weather remains very unsettled next week with rain chances everyday. Much colder air arrives next weekend and there is some potential for wintry precipitation. The confidence remains low right now and the forecast may change so make sure to get regular updates this week.