Family hoping someone will share information about Statesboro homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A murder case in Statesboro has police and loved ones pleading for witnesses to come forward.
Loved ones of John Howard pled with witnesses to come forward in this case. They’re say they’re heartbroken at the silence and disturbed by a video that’s going around social media.
Howard’s mother and uncle described a video someone recorded of EMT’s working on Howard after he was shot at the Blakewood Apartments last Thursday night. Crews rushed him to the hospital where he died.
His mother says his nickname, Cherry Head, came from a red birthmark above his eye. Police believe a crowd of people saw the shooting and some witnessed what led up to it. His mother urged those people to come forward.
“Y’all are trying to be loyal to the streets, but the streets won’t be loyal to y’all. You or your loved ones could end up like my son is here now,” the victim’s mother, Sherman Lewis said.
Howard’s uncle pledged a cash reward from his own pocket for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Police urge anyone with information - no matter how small - to get in touch with them and help bring a killer to justice.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.