Filming impacts traffic in downtown Savannah, set to wrap soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After nearly a year of not seeing any film crews in Savannah due to COVID-19, Hollywood has found its way back to the Hostess City.
A film crew has been working near Savannah’s waterfront over the last several days. According to the city, crew members have about one more day before they wrap up filming. They’ve been shooting scenes for a feature film called “Devotion” along parts of River Street and Factors Walk. The crew was first spotted downtown last week as they started to prepare for filming. They started shooting scenes earlier this week.
According to the schedule given to us by the city, they are about to finish filming near Savannah’s waterfront. So, as we head into the weekend, you should begin to see fewer impacts if you are planning to head to River Street.
The latest impacts that you need to know about include:
- Drayton St. Ramp closed to vehicular traffic during the day for restoration
- Abercorn St. Ramp closed to parking
- Abercorn St. Ramp closed to vehicular traffic from about 3 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Night filming taking place on Factors Walk between the Abercorn St. Ramp and Lincoln St. Ramp from about 5 p.m. to about 5 a.m.
Several businesses even got to be a part of the filming this week.
Olympia Cafe Owner Nick Pappas says he had to close his doors for three days while crews prepared the outside and inside of the restaurant for filming. He reopened the restaurant on Thursday and business is back to normal.
This isn’t the first time Olympia Cafe has been part of a movie, but Pappas says it’s always an exciting opportunity. He says they may even plan a little premiere party.
Filming has now moved to Factors Walk.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.