First block of Broughton Street improvements nearing completion in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Streetscape work continues along sections of Savannah’s busy Broughton Street, as the businesses impacted most by the first phase work anxiously await completion.
The City says right now, they tentatively expect the first block between Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Montgomery Street to be completed in about two weeks.
We’re now about eight months in to work along the first block, a leg of the Broughton streetscape improvement project that was originally slated to take a fraction of the time.
“We understand that this project has gone on longer than we anticipated. We certainly have empathy for the businesses, understand this is a tough time for them,” said Heath Lloyd, Savannah’s Chief Development Officer.
The owner of Pounce Cat Café can attest to that, her business impacted by COVID and the prolonged streetscape work.
“When there’s orange barricades and huge bull dozers out there a lot of people aren’t coming down this way. And as somebody who lives here, I mean, walking around the rest of the City is busy. But our block has not been busy at all,” said Ashley Brooks.
Brooks estimates foot traffic into her store is down about 80-percent from normal.
And another Broughton Street business owner described the work as a hurricane that never leaves, voicing equal frustration with the length of the project and impact to business.
Lloyd said the delays largely were due to issues encountered below the street surface that weren’t properly marked or marked at all, leading to a redesign and new order of materials.
To avoid that issue in the future, Lloyd says contractors are now using ground-penetrating radar.
While avoiding any firm timelines, Lloyd says the next phases of the project on Broughton Street won’t take nearly as long.
“This is an enhancement to Broughton Street where we know, I am confident that the businesses will see the benefit when this project is done.”
Again, the tentative completion for streetscape work between MLK and Montgomery is in about two weeks. The section between Montgomery and Jefferson should be reopened around mid-April.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.