Friday: Wetter weather building in!

By Cutter Martin | February 5, 2021 at 4:45 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 4:45 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! We begin the day cloudy with sprinkles and a couple areas of very light rain. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 50s in many spots through the morning commute.

Temperatures warm into the low and mid-60s by lunch-time in Savannah... ahead of steadier rain and a cold front. Temperatures cool into the 50s across Savannah as rain moves in this afternoon along and behind the cold front.

Temperatures will be in the 40s this evening with a breeze and scattered rain showers. We may get a bit of a break in the rain this evening into early Saturday morning. Widespread rain builds back into the area Saturday morning from south, to north. The wettest weather appears to take-place during the afternoon and evening across the Savannah Metro.

Drier weather filters in Sunday morning and most of Monday will be dry.

Tuesday could be wet with a quick-hitting chance of ran followed by spotty showers Wednesday. The mid and late-week forecast is extremely uncertain as we track a series of strong cold fronts across the United States. Much colder weather is still forecast to filter in Friday into next weekend.

