Ga. Attorney General’s Office to review complaint against CAT board member appointment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Attorney General’s Office is handling a complaint about a recent board appointment to the Chatham Area Transit board.
The concern is that the appointment violated state law.
At the center of the complaint is a controversial vote the CAT board took just last week when it terminated CEO Bacarra Mauldin.
According to details the AG released about the complaint, it involves newly appointed CAT board member Tabitha Odell and her appointment led by Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis.
The person who complained said the votes for Odell were not done in accordance with public meeting laws established by the Georgia Open Meetings Act. All government meetings in Georgia are subject to the Open Meetings Act.
In a response to the complaint, the Chatham County Attorney told the AG the appointment was done in accordance with those laws. But that the county’s only error was in transmitting the letter prior to the board commissioner’s vote later this month.
The complaint will now go through a mediation process established by the attorney general to handle complaints about open meetings act violations.
