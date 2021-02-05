Garden City Police searching for person connected to September homicide

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is asking for your help to find a person of interest.
Stanley Jivens, 20, is wanted in connection to the murder of Ty Carter. Police say Carter was shot on 6th Street and Davis Avenue in September of last year.
Jivens is wanted on arrest warrants for the crime. He was last seen Friday (Feb. 5) morning near 2nd and Oak Street in Garden City.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Garden City Police.
