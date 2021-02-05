HHI businesses hoping for bounce back tourism season

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Every single year, thousands of people travel along I-95 on their way to Hilton Head Island and the rest of Beaufort County for spring break plans.
After a rough spring last year, one business says they are hoping a strong come back will revitalize businesses that may be struggling.
Hilton Head is just a few weeks from the beginning of travel season when spring breakers take over. In 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to cancel their trips.
Fortunately for travel companies, it looks like that will not be the case this year.
Island Time Hilton Head says they only had 42 bookings in March and April of 2020. This year, they already have 208 over the same time frame. The company believes Hilton Head is a great destination because it has so many open, COVID safe areas.
Spring break is the kick off of the travel season on Hilton head and missing out last year meant hundreds of companies had to spend the entire summer and fall trying to catch up.
But many fell short.
Travel and tourism accounts for over half of Hilton Head’s total local economy which means that despite a tough year, the prospect of a comeback has many companies feeling confident in the island’s future.
“We are in a position where all of those additional visitors will really be able to help those that were greatly affected by the pandemic. We are really happy to see that, especially for the spring, that outlook on arrivals that will really impact all of our other vendors,” says Dru Brown of Island Time Hilton Head. “From the restaurants to the bike rental companies to the cleaning companies, it really will be a big impact to our area.”
Island Time Hilton Head says they also keep in contact with other travel companies on the island and say right now their biggest week will be March 27. Island Time alone already has 77 of their properties booked, nearly double what they saw in all of March and April of last year.
