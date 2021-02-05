Hinesville Police Department draws interest of younger, more diverse recruits

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department has always seen applicants who are military veterans. While this is still true, the department is now seeing an increase in young adults applying.
“They want to help out the community,” says Hinesville Police Sergeant Jeffrey Haiungs. “They live in the community. They want to help out.”
One of Hinesville’s newest officers, 21-year-old Julius Davila, says that’s exactly what drew him to joining the force.
“I wanted to better serve my community, here locally,” says Officer Davila. “So I decided what better way to do that then join the Hinesville Police Department?”
It’s applicants with Officer Davila’s passion that the police department has seen recently, like at last weekend’s physical agility test which is needed before entering the police academy.
“They’re just excited, and that’s what we want,” says Sgt. Haiungs. “We want somebody excited and wants to do the job.”
It’s a job says is under a lot of public scrutiny Sgt. Haiungs says, but also one with the opportunity to make a positive impact.
“I’ve always wanted to help people,” says Officer Davila. “I felt like being a police officer really fit with what my goals and ambitions were.”
The police department is also seeing a more diverse pool of applicants. Sergeant Haiungs says the goal is to have a police department that reflects its community and believes having Hinesville’s first Black police chief is a good start.
“So we can police and know how people react to different situations,” Sgt. Haiungs explains.
For Officer Davila, he’s encouraged to see people his age and from different backgrounds interested in law enforcement.
“I think we can really go out there and make a difference,” he says.
Hinesville Police say those interested in joining the department can apply here: https://ga-hinesville.civicplushrms.com/careers/
