Johnson & Johnson requests emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine

“I would say that when this vaccine is available, and it’s been proven to be safe for this next stage of availability to us that if you have the opportunity to get any COVID-19 vaccine you should pursue it. Even with a slight decrease in the amount of protection against severe COVID-19, this vaccine will do a tremendous amount of good of keeping people out of the hospital and saving lives. And really as many people who can get into that boat of being protected against poor outcomes and spreading this infection, the quicker we can get to the other side of what our new normal will be,” Dr. Thacker said.