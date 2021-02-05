1 killed, 1 seriously injured in early-morning shooting on Savannah’s Southside

The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. Friday morning at an apartment complex on Prince Royal Lane. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | February 5, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 9:53 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

According to CCPD officials, its officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Prince Royal Lane around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and a second shooting victim. The second victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department at 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

