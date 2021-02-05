Liberty Co. school receives Military Flagship School award

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Seven Georgia schools are being recognized as a Military Flagship School by the Georgia Board of Education.
These are schools who go above and beyond to support military students and families. One of the schools awarded is Waldo Pafford Elementary School in Liberty County. On Friday, Fort Stewart held a special ceremony for the school.
In the three years the Georgia Department of Education has given out the military flagship school award, this is now the second time a Liberty County school has been recognized.
Liberty County School System is dedicated to serving and providing a quality education to all students, including those from a military family, who have unique needs.
The military flagship school award is a testament to that effort.
“It was that big of a deal, and it was that serious to us; and to know that we were one of seven schools that are making an impact and a difference in the lives our military families,” Principal Valerie Lawson said.
Principal Lawson says the school offers multiple outreach programs, ambassadors who welcome new military families, plus opportunities for students to become involved in extra-curricular activities.
These resources make a huge difference, according to Fort Stewart Garrison Commander Bryan Logan, who says the number one question military families have when moving is where is my child going to attend school?
“Knowing that this a flagship school, not only one but two within the Liberty County, it takes a lot of burden off those military families to know that their kids are going to be taken care of, that we have the programs and resources to support their special requirements,” he said.
Snelson Golden Middle School was recognized in 2018.
It is now the school district’s goal to get the other 15 schools awarded this honor.
