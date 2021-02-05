Port Wentworth Police searching for missing teenager

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.
According to police, 16-year-old Zikee Cooper was last seen wearing a brown shirt, brown pants, and blue shoes. He stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown hairs with a possible mark under his right eye.
Police say Cooper has a medical condition and does not have his medication with him.
He is known to frequent the Rice Creek area in Port Wentworth and Savannah area.
Please call 911 if you see him or have any information about his whereabouts.
