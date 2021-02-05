Reduced in numbers due to COVID, Georgia General Assembly wraps day 12

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia General Assembly is wrapping up day 12 of the 2021 session, a much different legislative session than any other in modern history.
Fewer bills are being introduced and meetings and hearings are much shorter as state leaders look to reduce the chances of lawmakers being exposed to COVID-19.
Two members of the Chatham County delegation spoke to WTOC about how each chamber is doing, and what the priorities are right now.
Keeping everyone under the gold dome COVID-free is the first priority. And this week in the state Senate, members were able to achieve that.
“This week we were successful. It was the only, the first week that all senators and all staff tested negative,” said Sen. Lester Jackson, District 2.
Lawmakers in both the House and Senate are tested twice a week, and a positive test requires absence.
Things are also noticeably different regarding visitors.
District 164 Representative Ron Stephens said, “It echoes around the capital. Because the lobbyists typically aren’t there, and you can’t come out of your office without them grabbing you by the arm and walking with you, trying to get their issue in front of you. But it is a ghost town.”
And with the uncertainty week to week of how many members could be out due to COVID, or staying clear of the capital because of an underlying condition, the schedule at least in the Senate is flexible.
“We set a calendar for two weeks at a time. If there is an outbreak of COVID, then the leaders shut down and we come back on another day. We plan to go the full session without stopping. If we keep the same practices, I think we can do that,” Senator Jackson said.
Passing the budget will be the main legislative priority for both chambers.
“Tuesday of next week, the subcommittees are supposed to start working on the big budget. And once we get that done, if COVID begins to raise its head, once we pass the big budget we can really go home. That’s the only thing we’re constitutionally required to do.”
Also absent from this year’s session are big events where towns and cities get to showcase their region, like Savannah-Chatham Day.
