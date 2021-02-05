Savannah Art Association offers art on the go for airport travelers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can trip and stumble into dozens of art galleries in downtown Savannah but Georgia’s oldest association of artists has a gallery that involves longer journey and you may need to pack a bag.
The next time you fly out of Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport or arrive home from a trip, take a moment to check out an exhibit featuring local artists.
“It’s just a real peaceful place for them to come and it’s unusual for an airport to have a gallery,” the Airport Art Gallery chairperson Carol Hartley said.
The Savannah Art Association has been around for a century and been showcasing local artists in the airport for the past seven years. The gallery offers a new judged show every three months. The theme from January through March is “All creatures great and small.”
Each artist can submit up to three pieces for the gallery and all the artwork is for sale.
The SAA’s next exhibit in April will be themed “Georgia on My Mind.”
Find out more about the Savannah Art Association here.
