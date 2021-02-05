Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Flood safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Flooding kills more people in our country than any other weather-related disaster.
According to the National Weather Service, over half of all flooding deaths are vehicle-related.
It’s important to respect the power of water. Only six inches can move a person and one foot can float a vehicle. That’s why taking shelter from rising water in a vehicle is not a safe option.
There are different kinds of floods, including flash flooding and river flooding.
Flash floods occur with heavy persistent rainfall, typically thunderstorms moving over the same areas. But Flash Flood Warnings can also be issued during tropical events. These floods can quickly cover roads, deceiving drivers of how much water really is standing. This is why you have probably heard the phrase, “turn around, don’t drown”.
River Flooding can occur with gradual rainfall along with tropical systems. These floods last longer than Flash Floods and can provide more warning thanks to a gradual increase in river levels.
It’s important to know that river levels will often still rise even after the rain has left the area.
It is important to know the risks for where you live, including finding out if your street is prone to flooding and if you have flood insurance to cover any potential damage.
