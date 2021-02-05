State Rep. proposes new addition to hands-free law

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia Representative wants to tighten the Hands-Free Law this legislative session.
He said a loophole for first-time offenders isn’t enforceable.
Representative John Carson said the law currently allows first-time offenders to sign an affidavit and show they bought a device to allow them to drive hands-free.
He said people can use the same excuse, in different courts.
“Our court systems simply cannot track these affidavits and certainly don’t communicate across various jurisdictions,” said Carson.
For this reason, he feels the hands-free Law should be stricter for first-time offenders.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), after the Hands-Free Georgia law was enacted July 1, 2018, the state experienced a significant reduction in year-over-year traffic fatalities.
They say this happened for the first time in more than 10 years.
Trooper Scott Rigby with Georgia State Patrol said he’s seen a difference.
“Just holding the phone up to your ear can distract you so with the law now in place I can see a decrease in the crashes because of it,” said Rigby.
He said the current law is effective.
“I’ve just seen today the few cars I stopped today are hands-free,” said Rigby.
He said distracted driving isn’t just from cell phones but can be from a radio or GPS.
He encourages you to pay attention to the road and also what other vehicles are doing.
Rep. Carson plans to formally introduce the legislation this session.
