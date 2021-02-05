Vaccination event held for eligible Georgia Southern faculty, students

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of people from Georgia Southern University’s three campuses received the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
This round of vaccinations is going to folks in the most crucial category, whether they’re students, faculty, or staff.
Cars pulled down the rows, not to tailgate at Paulson Stadium but to get the vaccine. The university received 80 doses. University faculty and staff from health fields administered the shots to people notified they’re in the top priority group.
“1-A Plus includes health care workers, it also includes people 65 and up, as well as caregivers for people 65 and up,” GSU Health Services Director Dr. Brian DeLoach said.
It also includes law enforcement. Health care workers can also include students in healthcare courses that take them into hospitals etc. The university used the Paulson Stadium to give them plenty of space for each phase.
“We’re hoping to get more vaccines here and at the Armstrong campus. So, this allows us to test our protocols and plans put in place by the experts working on this for a while,” GSU Vice President John Lester said.
Dr. DeLoach says when they get another shipment, they’ll notify the next people on the list from any of the three campuses. If they hold one of these on the Armstrong campus, people from here and Liberty could be called there.
